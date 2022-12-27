Exes Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Celebrate Son's 2nd Birthday With Must-See Pictures

Watch : Inside Emma Roberts' NEW ROMANCE With Cody John

As co-parents, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are anything but unfabulous.

For son Rhodes' second birthday Dec. 27, each shared birthday messages to honor their little man.

"Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!!" the actress wrote on Instagram Dec. 27 alongside a picture of herself and the tot on a couch in pajamas. "I love you beyond!"

Meanwhile, Garrett echoed his ex's sentiments, showcasing an array of snapshots of Rhodes throughout the year, including one featuring him touching a guitar and another of the duo walking on a dock.

"Happy 2nd Birthday to My Beautiful lil Boy Rhodes!!!" he wrote. "You are truly, 'Where The Roses Grow!' I Love You More than Anything else my eyes will ever see!!!"

Though Emma and Garrett split in January after three years of dating, they've made sure to stay on good terms with one another.

"They are still co-parenting," a source told E! in February," and involved in each other's live because of their son."