How Jennifer Aniston's Dad John Aniston Was Honored During Days Of Our Lives Tribute

John Aniston was remembered by his Days Of Our Lives family with a special tribute. See how the daytime soap opera paid homage to the late actor, six weeks after his death.

By Vivian Kwarm Dec 27, 2022 6:42 PMTags
TVJennifer AnistonCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Mourns the Death of Her Dad John Aniston

Days Of Our Lives is honoring a TV icon.

The long-running daytime soap opera paid homage to late star John Aniston during its annual holiday episode, marking the legendary actor's final appearance on the series, just six weeks after his death. John, the father of actress Jennifer Aniston, passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89.

On the Dec. 26 episode, John, who played crime lord Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives for over 30 years, was remembered with a montage of the beloved character as he was seen clashing with enemies, offering kind words to his family, walking down the aisle with Carly (Crystal Chappell), Vivian (Louise Sorel), Kate (Lauren Koslow), Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

As the clips reminisced on the cherished moments throughout the series, his character also reflected on his life saying, "Old age has a way of softening you," his character says. "At the end of the day it's family that counts."

photos
Stars Who Left Hit TV Shows in 2022

At the end of the episode, John's character could be seen motoring into the sunset on his yacht.

Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

John's daughter, Jennifer, confirmed his death in a Nov. 14 Instagram post writing, "You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew," alongside a series of photos with her dad. "I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now."

His final episode of Days of Our Lives is streaming now on Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True

2

Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her 3 Kids

3

Wendy Williams Says She's "Happy to Be Here" In Rare Message to Fans

4

Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him With Christmas Note

5

Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on "Overwhelming" New Chapter

Latest News

Wendy Williams Says She's "Happy to Be Here" In Rare Message to Fans

Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him With Christmas Note

How John Aniston Was Honored During Days Of Our Lives Tribute

You'll Fall In Love With These Pics of Zac Efron & His Baby Sister

Free People 85% Off Deals: $15 Skirts, $15 Dresses, $25 Pants & More

Why Jana Kramer Celebrated Christmas a Day Late With Her Two Kids

Brandi Glanville Hints at Possible RHOBH Return