These Pics of Zac Efron and His Baby Sister Will Make You Fall Even More In Love With Him

Didn’t think it was possible to love Zac Efron anymore? Well, he just outdid himself. Keep reading to see the adorable pictures he shared from his 3-year-old sister Olivia’s birthday.

Zac Efron making us say aw? Yes, we can always bet on it.

In honor of his half-sister Olivia's third birthday Dec. 25, the High School Musical alum shared the cutest snaps of him cradling the toddler in his lap. As he captioned the shots, which included one of him giving her a sweet kiss on the head, "Happy bday lil sis."

Needless to say, the rare pictures had fans soaring, flying to the comments. "Can you pls be the father of my children," one wrote while another added, "My ovaries oh dear god."

But bopping to the top was Zac's brother Dylan Efron, who wrote, "I think we spoiled her."

Indeed, Dylan has been prepping for this day for nearly a month. "My sister turns 3 on xmas day," he captioned a series of pics of him and Olivia back in November, "any gift ideas would be greatly appreciated! Just tryin to stay her favorite brother over here."

For now, favorite brother is the only title the Efron brothers are looking for, especially Zac, who took on his first father role this year in Firestarter.

"All of a sudden, I had this daughter in front of me," the 35-year-old, whose onscreen daughter was played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, said during a May appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We had a pretty heavy dad-daughter scene right off the bat, and I realized I was drastically underprepared for this part. I didn't know what I was doing."

 

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Unveils Family Portrait With Baby Boy & Daughter True

2

Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her 3 Kids

3

Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him With Christmas Note

And he's in no rush to figure it out.

"I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary," he explained to host Ellen DeGeneres. "I have a little bit more growing to do, probably. I don't know. Not yet."

