Kim Kardashian Details Daughter North West’s Incredible Talent

Much like dad Kanye West, it only takes North West four or five seconds to start rapping like no other.
Though their 9-year-old has long been a performer, as Kim Kardashian recently revealed, not only does North love to sing, but it turns out, she also has the musical ability that her dad has long been known for.
"The other day, we're just in the car and she puts on these beats, with no words or lyrics," Kim said during the Dec. 26 episode of Angie Martinez's IRL podcast. "And she just sits in the car...She could, for hours, just rap over the beats. So, I press record on my phone so that one day she'll hear it and it'll be so cute."
The SKIMS founder—who also shares Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3, with her ex—also noted that listening to her daughter's skillset has become quite the regular occurrence.
"That's our fun times, just driving around," she continued. "And she loves to blast music and just freestyle."
It's worth noting that North has always had a knack for stepping up to the mic, with Kim's eldest daughter performing everywhere from her dad's Sunday Services (in 2019) to most recently singing alongside Sia at their family's annual Christmas Eve party this year.
But if you're wondering about Kim's hope for her children's future, she only has one answer for whatever it is that they decide.
"I just truly want them to be happy in what they do," she said. "And I have very, very happy babies. They are such good kids and so happy and kind. They are probably my biggest reality check."