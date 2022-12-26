Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas With Ex Cory Hardrict: See Their Family Photo

Watch : Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update

Family will always remain the same for Tia Mowry.

More than two months after the Family Reunion star announced she and husband Cory Hardrict were splitting after 14 years of marriage, the actress shared a glimpse inside their Christmas celebration. In a series of photos shared to Instagram Dec. 25, the pair were seen embracing their children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, while in front the fireplace.

"Family will ALWAYS be Family," Tia captioned their pics. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours."

Ahead of the holiday, the Sister, Sister alum revealed the former couple's plans for the season, noting that they'll always come together to celebrate major occasions despite their breakup.

"I'm happy to say I'm going to be spending Christmas with Cory," she exclusively told E! News in early December. "We're gonna have him with the kids on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. We are family and we always be and that's what's important to me."