See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian revealed her first family Christmas portrait as a mom of two. See her fierce pose alongside her daughter True Thompson and her baby boy.

By Lindsay Weinberg Dec 26, 2022 8:30 PMTags
FamilyKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
Watch: Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says...

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal.

The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas. 

In the stunning snapshot, Khloe dropped jaws in a red strapless Nicolas Jebran gown—while dripping in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds—as she held hands with True, who matched in a sweet red dress from LA ROXX with neutral Converse shoes and a red bow in her hair.

To complete the trio, Khloe carried her baby boy in her arms. For his rare photo op, he was dressed in a black onesie to mark his first holiday season.

"Merry Christmas," the 38-year-old wrote with hearts, to which Kim Kardashian replied, "My babies." 

In another pic, Khloe and True had a mother-daughter moment. "My precious girl," Khloe captioned the photo, thanking the clothing brands for making their matching attire.

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

Khloe welcomed her son—whose name hasn't been publicly revealed—in July via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson.

pierresnaps/Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her 3 Kids

2

See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True

3

Inside Christina Haack’s Christmas With All 3 Kids & Husband Josh Hall

As of September, she and the NBA player were not on speaking terms, aside from "coordinating for the kids," a source told E! News at the time. However, Tristan made an appearance at the Kardashian-Jenners' Halloween festivities and later celebrated Thanksgiving doing criminal justice work with Kim.

pierresnaps/Instagram

Over the weekend, Khloe joined her sisters at Kourtney Kardashian's home for an iconic party on Christmas Eve, featuring candy galore, a performance from Sia and plenty of head-turning fashion moments. 

But it was a simpler pleasure that really made Khloe's Christmas this year. "The pressure of not having to come up with an elf on the shelf set up is the only gift I needed today!" she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Merry Christmas everyone! And to all a great night!"

Keep scrolling to see all the festive photos of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party.

Instagram
Kylie Jenner
Instagram
Kim Kardashian
TikTok
Kourtney Kardashian
Instagram
Sia & North West
Instagram
Kendall Jenner
pierresnaps/Instagram
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Baby Boy
Instagram
Khloe Kardashian
Instagram
Jen Meyer & Kim Kardashian
Instagram
Sarah Howard & Kim Kardashian
TikTok
Penelope Disick
Instagram
Ball Pit
Instagram
Sarah Howard & Kim Kardashian
Instagram
Ryan Romulus & North West
Instagram
Decorations
Instagram
Sia & North West
Instagram
Ball Pit
Instagram
Stormi Webster & Kylie Jenner
Instagram
Khloe Kardashian
Instagram
Sia
Instagram
North West, Kim Kardashian & Ryan Romulus
Instagram
Penelope Disick & Khloe Kardashian
Instagram
Sia & North West
Instagram
Kim Kardashian
Instagram
Stormi Webster
Instagram
Dessert
Instagram
Khloe Kardashian & Mindy Weiss
Instagram
The Grand Entrance
Instagram
Donuts
Instagram
Gingerbread Houses
Instagram
True Thompson & Khloe Kardashian
photos
View More Photos From Inside the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Christmas Eve Party

Trending Stories

1

Reese Witherspoon Proves Her Genes Are Strong With Photo of Her 3 Kids

2

See Kylie Jenner’s “Most Special” Christmas Gift from Kris Jenner

3

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Detail Their "Scary" Car Accident

4

See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True

5

Lady A’s Charles Kelley Details Struggle With Addiction in New Music

Latest News

See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True

See Kylie Jenner’s “Most Special” Christmas Gift from Kris Jenner

Inside Christina Haack’s Christmas With All 3 Kids & Husband Josh Hall

Why Kate Hudson Doesn't Really Care About the Nepotism Debate

Diddy Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Photo

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes & a Complete Guide to the GMA3 Drama

The Biggest Royal Moments of 2022