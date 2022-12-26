See Khloe Kardashian's Family Christmas Photo With Baby Boy and True Thompson

Watch : Is Khloe Kardashian Sleeping With Tristan Thompson? She Says...

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas as a mom of two with a big reveal.

The Kardashians star shared her first family portrait with her kids True Thompson, 4, and her baby boy, nearly 5 months, for Christmas.

In the stunning snapshot, Khloe dropped jaws in a red strapless Nicolas Jebran gown—while dripping in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds—as she held hands with True, who matched in a sweet red dress from LA ROXX with neutral Converse shoes and a red bow in her hair.

To complete the trio, Khloe carried her baby boy in her arms. For his rare photo op, he was dressed in a black onesie to mark his first holiday season.

"Merry Christmas," the 38-year-old wrote with hearts, to which Kim Kardashian replied, "My babies."

In another pic, Khloe and True had a mother-daughter moment. "My precious girl," Khloe captioned the photo, thanking the clothing brands for making their matching attire.