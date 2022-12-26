See Kylie Jenner’s “Most Special” Christmas Gift from Kris Jenner

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

Lovey did it again!

Kris Jenner gave daughter Kylie Jenner the perfect Christmas present for a mom of two. Kylie, 25, revealed a photo of "the most special gift" on her Instagram Story Dec. 25, posting a photo of the elaborate holiday-themed doll house from Kris.

The miniature home included a decorated Christmas Tree, a mini toy chest, a candy cane throne, a drum set, a plaid bed set, a little bunk bed with nutcracker decor, a living room set with doll desserts and a pint-sized gingerbread house. The intricate toy even came with a tiny Hermes shopping bag, proving it's all in the details.

Kylie also showed off the family's vintage-inspired stockings for sister Kendall Jenner, brother Robert Kardashian, grandma Mary Jo Campbell and Kris' partner Corey Gamble. The best part? Santa stuffed the stockings with candy canes and Uno games for the clan.

The day before, the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Christmas 2022 with a festive Christmas Eve bash at Kourtney Kardashian's house, featuring a performance by Sia and (who else?) North West.