A Look Inside Christina Haack’s “Wonderful” Christmas With All 3 Kids and Husband Josh Hall

Watch : Christina Haack & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement

Christina Haack is beaming with happiness when it comes to the holidays.

As for the proof? The HGTV star shared a glimpse of her "wonderful Christmas Eve" spent with her family to Instagram Stories Dec. 25. In one photo, Christina—who shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with ex Tarek El Moussa and son Hudson, 3, with ex Ant Anstead—posed with all three of her kids alongside her husband, Josh Hall.

The glimpse into the reality star's festive celebration comes a little more than two weeks after she and Ant, who announced their split after two years of marriage in September 2020, reached a custody agreement regarding their son, Hudson.

According to court documents obtained by E! News—filed by Christina's lawyer, but jointly approved by the pair—the former couple agreed to a holiday schedule. As far as Christmas goes, Hudson will be with the Christina on the Coast star from Dec. 23 through Christmas Day on even years (which of course, included this year), while Ant will get the same period during odd years.