Nick Cannon Sleighs As Santa Claus For Christmas With Bre Tiesi and Son Legendary Love

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 11

Nick Cannon really took jolly old Saint Nicholas to heart.

For Christmas, the dad of 11—with one on the way—dressed as Santa Claus as he celebrated the holiday with Bre Tiesi and their 6-month-old son Legendary Love. "Ol saint @nickcannon," the Selling Sunset star captioned a photo, which saw Nick and Legendary wearing matching Santa hats.

Later, the trio donned matching plaid pajamas as they posed for a family photo by the fireplace, which was adorned with white stockings. As Bre wrote, "Wishing you all a very Ncredible and legendary Christmas."

The holidays can be difficult for the 42-year-old as he juggles spending time with all his children. (In addition to Legendary, he has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with Mariah Carey; Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 3 months, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 1 month, with Abby De La Rosa; and Onyx Ice, 3 months, with LaNisha Cole. Alyssa Scott is expecting their second child together. Their son Zen passed away in Dec. 2021 at 5 months old.)