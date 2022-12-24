How Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrated Alabama Barker on Her 17th Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are pooshing to make sure Alabama Barker has the best birthday.
The influencer turned 17 on Dec. 24, and so, both her father and his wife showered the teen with love. The Kardashians star celebrated Alabama on social media, posting several throwback photos of her and the now 17-year-old.
"Happy happy birthday," Kourtney wrote alongside one selfie of herself and Alabama at the Poosh founder's May wedding to the Blink-182 drummer. The tribute continued with an additional selfie and other blended family photos. In fact, Kourtney shared a sweet throwback snap of her own daughter Penelope Disick, 10, and Alabama.
Of course, it wasn't just the online love that Alabama received on her birthday, as she revealed the special present Travis got her: a diamond necklace.
"Thank you dad," Alabama noted as she gave a closer look at the necklace on her Dec. 24 Instagram story.
Kourtney—who shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope with ex Scott Disick—and Travis—who shares Landon, 19, and Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—have made blending their families a priority in their relationship.
In fact, in a May 19 episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney declared, "The more kids, the merrier."
"It's more people to love," she continued in the confessional. "I am really close with Travis' kids and I love them and it's a beautiful thing."
After praising Travis as "a really amazing father," Kourtney added, "It's one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we've all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It's all I could ever want."
