Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Looks Back at Their Last Christmas Together

Kelly Rizzo is remembering happier times during her first Christmas without husband Bob Saget.

In a touching social media post shared Dec. 24, the video creator, 43, reflected on her last holiday with the Full House star. Alongside a series of photos taken of the couple in 2021 outside the Peninsula Chicago, Kelly instructed her followers to "cherish every single moment."

"I certainly didn't think that our first Christmas together (in the same city) last year would be our last," she wrote on Instagram. "(it was the first year he came to Chicago to spend Christmas with my family along with my wonderful step-daughter, Lara) I'm so glad we had that special time together."

On how they spent that holiday, Kelly shared, "He got to spend time with my niece Alex, who was only 2, and got to meet my niece Brooklyn who was only 2 weeks old. Alex still remembers 'Uncle Bob' and talks about him every single day."