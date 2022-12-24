We're All Alright After Checking In With the Cast of That '70s Show

Get ready to head back to Point Place.

Netflix is launching a That '70s Show sequel series, aptly titled That '90s Show, Jan. 19, 2023. The new sitcom will take viewers back to the Forman residence, where Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) are enjoying retirement. But they'll soon find their basement full again, as their granddaughter Leia (Callie Haverda) has decided to spend the summer with them.

Though That '90s Show follows a new group of Point Place teens—played by Ashley AufderheideReyn DoiMaxwell Acee DonovanSam Morelos and Mace Coronel—some familiar faces are set to appear, including OG That '70s Show stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Wilmer Valderrama.

Even Tommy Chong, who played local stoner Leo, is going to make an appearance. He told the Dark Mark podcast in May, "They gave me a call and I did my part. They never gave me any instructions, so I don't know if I'm supposed to be talking about it or not."

Ahead of That '90s Show's debut, we invite you to find out what the cast of That '70s Show has been up to:

FOX; Shutterstock
Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Since leaving That '70s Show in season seven, Topher Grace has continued acting regularly. He played Venom in Spider-Man 3 and played David Duke in Spike Lee's BlackKklansman. He made his return to TV with ABC's Home Economics and is reprising his role of Eric for That '90s Show on Netflix.

He married actress Ashley Hinshaw in 2016, and their daughter Mabel was born in November 2017. 

FOX; Shutterstock
Laura Prepon as Donna Pinciotti

Laura Prepon may now be best known as Alex on Orange is the New Black, but, to us, she'll always Eric's feisty next door neighbor and high school sweetheart, Donna Pinciotti. In 2018, she married actor Ben Foster, with whom she has a daughter, Ella, who was born in August 2017. 

 

FOX; Shutterstock
Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

Damn, Jackie! Mila Kunis has become a major movie star since That '70s Show ended, and she made a lot of shipper hearts go wild when she married Michael Kelso in real life. She and co-star Ashton Kutcher started dating in 2012, tied the knot in 2015, and now have two kids, a daughter named Wyatt and a son named Dimitri

Kunis has starred in the Bad Moms series, Black SwanThe Spy Who Dumped Me and Luckiest Girl Alive.

FOX; Shutterstock
Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

Kelso got the girl in the end. Ashton Kutcher married costar Mila Kunis in 2015, and since then they have become one of Hollywood's most fun and most early '00s nostalgic couples. 

Kutcher was also married to Demi Moore from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2013, during which time he was best known for his prank show, Punk'd. He has also starred in a few romcoms, played Steve Jobs in the movie Jobs, and starred on Netflix's The Ranch while also promoting some of his many tech investments. 

He was also the first person to reach 1 million followers on Twitter, all the way back in 2009.

FOX; Shutterstock
Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Wilmer Valderrama has done pretty well for himself on TV since saying goodbye to Fez. He co-starred in the short-lived Awake, on From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, and is now a series regular on NCIS

He also voiced Agustín in Disney's smash hit movie, Encanto. You will see Valderrama reprise his Fez role on That '90s Show.

FOX; Shutterstock
Danny Masterson as Steven Hyde

Masterson was most recently starring alongside Ashton Kutcher on Netflix's The Ranch, but he was written out in the latest batch of episodes after multiple women have accused him of sexual assault. 

He has denied those allegations, but was also dropped by as a client by United Talent Agency. His 2022 trial was declared a mistrial after the jury came to a hung decision on three counts of rape by force or fear.

Masterson, a scientologist, married actress Bijou Phillips in 2011. They have a daughter, Fianna, who was born in February 2014. 

FOX; Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios
Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Once he stopped threatening to put his foot in various asses, Kurtwood Smith continued acting regularly in movies and on TV. He recurred on 24 and starred in Resurrection, and appeared in several episodes of The Ranch alongside Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson. He will lead That '90s Show as Red Forman.

FOX; Shutterstock
Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Known mostly as Kitty Forman but also as Phoebe's eventual half sister-in-law on Friends, Debra Jo Rupp has popped up all over the place since the end of That '70s Show. Like half of the rest of the cast, she has a regular role on The Ranch, and she's also Linda, the social worker working with Randall on This Is Us

FOX; Munawar Hosain/Fotos International/Getty Images
Lisa Robin Kelly as Laurie Forman

Kelly played Laurie until the middle of the third season, when the character went off to beauty school. She returned for a bit on season five, but was replaced in season six with Christina Moore. Kelly admitted that she was dealing with a drinking problem on the show after suffering a miscarriage. 

She was arrested multiple times between 2010 and 2013, and then died in her sleep a few days after checking into rehab in August of 2013 at age 43. 

FOX, Leon Bennett/WireImage
Christina Moore as Laurie

Moore took over as Laurie for six episodes in the sixth season. You may know her best from her work on 90210, I Believe in Santa and The Unicorn.

FOX; Unique Nicole/FilmMagic
Don Stark as Bob Pinciotti

Don Stark played Donna's dad Bob for the entire run of the show and has continued acting ever since, guesting on a ton of shows including The Mindy Project, Shameless, Scorpion, Rosewood, The Odd Couple, NCIS, American Horror Story, and even iCarly. He's also known for his role as Oscar on Hit the Floor

He is slated to return as Bob Pinciotti for That '90s Show.

FOX; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Tanya Roberts as Midge Pinciotti

Donna's dimwitted but very kind mother Midge left her family and moved to California to pursue a Broadway career when Tanya Roberts left the show in 2001 because her husband fell ill. Roberts acted in a couple of TV shows after that, but didn't do more than talk shows and interviews since 2005. 

She passed away in Jan. 2021 at the age of 65.

FOX; Shutterstock
Tommy Chong as Leo

Leo is still puffing along! Tommy Chong just turned 84 this year and despite a couple of cancer diagnoses, he's still working regularly. He even did Dancing with the Stars in 2014, and lent his voice to Zootopia. You can expect to see him in Netflix's That '90s Show.

FOX; Justin Baker/WireImage
Mo Gaffney as Joanne

Donna's stepmom joined the show after Midge took off in 2001 and stayed until the end, and comedian Mo Gaffney has since guest starred on many very good TV shows. That includes The Mick, Veep, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and a regular role on Absolutely Fabulous. She also appeared in the Ab Fab movie.

FOX; Shutterstock
Josh Meyers as Randy

You remember Randy. He came in to replace Eric when Topher Grace left after season seven. He worked in the record store with Hyde and even dated Donna. He was not exactly the most popular with fans. 

Randy was played by Josh Meyers, who you may know as the brother of Seth Meyers. Josh does a lot of work alongside Seth (like as a voice and writer on The Awesomes) and has appeared on Prime Video's Red Oaks, NBC's Quantum Leap and The Oath.

FOX, George Pimentel/WireImage
Luke Wilson as Casey Kelso

Michael Kelso's older brother sure did love his Trans-Am. Luke Wilson has had an extremely solid acting career in the years since, going on to star in a handful of movies, including Idiocracy, Zombieland: Double Tap and Look Both Ways. You can also find him in the CW's Stargirl.

He also notably pulled a woman from a car after a deadly crash and was hailed a hero.

FOX, Jim Spellman/WireImage
Shannon Elizabeth as Brooke

Shannon Elizabeth played the mother of Kelso's daughter Betsy in seasons six and seven, and, in 2018, competed on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. You may've also spotted her in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

She's also an activist, heavily involved in charities like Animal Avengers and helping to raise awareness about homeless pets and rhino poaching.

FOX, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Brooke Shields as Pam Burkhart

While Jackie's mother was originally played by Eve Plumb, Brooke Shields took over for the sixth and seventh seasons. The highly successful model and actress followed up the part with a recurring role on Jane the Virgin—as a rather demanding TV star. She also spent five episodes going up against Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order: SVU. She's since made a splash in Christmas movies, including Holiday Harmony and A Castle for Christmas.

