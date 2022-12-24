Hey, Sassenachs: The Outlander Season 7 Teaser Is Here

Watch : "Outlander": Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin ANSWER Fan Q's!

You'll have to wait a bit longer to hear Jamie say, "Hello, sassenach."

Starz has released a first look for season seven of Outlander, confirming that the next installment won't arrive until summer 2023. And the wait will certainly feel like a droughtlander, as the new teaser hints that drama is coming for Fraser's Ridge. But what's new there?

The footage not only shows Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and other residents of the region collecting water to seemingly put out a fire, but the time traveling nurse's fate is also in question, as she's spotted with a noose around her neck.

We highly doubt that a hanging will take out Claire, but that's because Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Richard Rankin) previously found a newspaper article that revealed how Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) meet their maker: In a deadly fire. So, it makes it all the more chilling that Jamie narrates in the teaser, "I had another dream. There was a light around ye. But it wasna candlelight, nor firelight. I thought, now that must be what electric light is like."