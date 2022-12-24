Anthropologie Extra 40% Off Sale: Get $98 Levi's Jeans for $20, a $148 Dress for $30 & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no time to shop like now! There are so many amazing holiday and end-of-year sales going on, like Anthropologie's Extra 40% Off Sale.
Right now, you can score some major deals on the cutest clothing, accessories and home décor of the season from Anthropologie. If you're looking for the perfect dresses, trendiest tops or most luxe furniture, this roundup of our favorite finds from the Anthropologie sale has all of that and more. You can shop the deals until January 8 with no code needed, but don't wait— everything is selling out so quickly!
Keep scrolling to shop the best looks from the Anthropologie extra 40% off sale!
Clothes & Accessories
The Colette Faux Leather Pants
These pants are simply so cool. One review writes, "I was rather skeptical about ordering these but the reviews were pretty good. I ordered the moss color which came today. I tried them on immediately and fell madly in LOVE. They are so soft and comfortable, color is rich. I jumped online and ordered the black pair!!!!"
Tie-Front Midi Dress
This tie-front midi dress is so versatile and easy to dress up and down, and it's currently on sale for $30 instead of the usual $148 price tag. Talk about a total steal!
Sophie Faux Fur Eye Mask
Make your sleep schedule all the more luxe with these fashion-forward eye masks. One Anthropologie review raves, "Don't ask questions just add to cart - this mask is so FAB and so comfortable, it's like a dreamy soft pillow for the outside of your eyeballs and it doesn't let a lick of light through. I'm obsessed."
Maeve Corset Tunic
This corset-style tunic is a piece that blends timelessness and trendiness perfectly! Pair the look with jeans, trousers, skirts and more and layer it with your favorite coat or sweaters for some extra winter warmth.
Levi's 724 High Rise Straight Jeans
$98 Levi's jeans for just $20?! Sign us up! Snag these high rise straight jeans while you can.
Norma Kamali Diana Dress
This dress is super flattering and comes in the prettiest pink shade. One review shares, "Perfect dress for a wedding/formal event. Wore this to a fall wedding and it fit great. It is tight and definitely form fitting, I bought the black. Fits true to size. I received many compliments on this dress!"
Dolce Vita Pheby Heels
These Dolce Vita heels are seriously so comfortable and cute. They're a versatile and dainty shoe option that you can pair with jeans, dresses, skirts and more!
Set of Two Pearl and Plaid Flower Hair Clips
Anthropologie always has the cutest accessories, like these pearl and flower detailed hair clips that are currently on sale for $17. It's a chic way to elevate your hairstyle game!
Plaid Vest with Scarf
This vest and scarf set it such a unique piece that can be worn all year long with the right staples. One Anthropologie reviewer writes, "This set is soft and cozy and way cuter in person than the pictures would indicate! It fits perfect, and I have a very long torso. I tried it on in the store and immediately fell in love!"
Stateside Bodycon Dress
This bodycon dress is a great piece because of how easy it is to dress it up or down. For a more casual look, throw on some platform boots and an oversized coat with minimal accessories, and let the dress do the talking.
Furniture & Home Décor
Gleaming Primrose Vanity Mirror
Everyone's vanity should feel super luxe. It's what you deserve! This vanity mirror from Anthropologie will help you feel like the queen that you are while getting ready.
Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Everyone needs a cozy throw blanket in their home, and you can currently get this one from Anthropologie for just $97. One review raves, "This blanket is SO soft and has a nice heavy (but not too heavy) weight. It looks luxuriously comfy and looks great draped over my couch. I find my dog sleeping on it all day, he's a big fan too :) Don't hesitate, just buy it, you won't regret it."
Hourglass Indoor/Outdoor Coffee Table
This coffee table is so minimalistic, but also stunning. It's the perfect furniture piece to add to any space, no matter what you choose to decorate it with.
Sculpted Rattan Mirror
This Sculpted Rattan Mirror is currently on sale for almost $200 off. One review raves, "I looked forever for the perfect mirror that didn't take itself too seriously. Found this one (and was able to use a discount) and it works perfectly. It's lightweight, easy to hang, and looks great! The mirror is made of natural material, so the color slightly varies throughout, which I like. Highly recommend!!!!”
Handcarved Lombok Wall-Mounted Bar Shelf
This hand-carved, wall-mounted bar shelf is the perfect stylish piece that is both decorative and functional. It's a stylish organizing product you can use to display all your favorite bottles and glasses.
