Lady A's Charles Kelley Details Personal Struggle With Addiction in New Single "As Far As You Could"

Charles Kelley is sharing his goodbye letter to alcohol.
On Dec. 23, the Lady A singer released a new song detailing his struggle with addiction. Titled "As Far As You Could," the personal track is a ballad about the country singer's public decision to stop drinking and begin treatment.
"For me, the biggest word I've been holding on to is gratitude, not pride," Charles said in a press release. "I'm grateful. I finally see the light and am connecting with what life is all about."
"Some days are hard, but the good so outweighs those bad moments," the 41-year-old Georgia native continued. "There's some beauty in all this and I've had time to reflect, time to get healthy, time to write. I've probably written 50 songs this fall, and I feel like all of it was leading to this one song."
Co-written and produced alongside Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood and Jimmy Robbin, the song includes a reflective chorus where Charles sings about putting an end to a not-so-healthy habit.
"'Cause you took me high, but you sure as hell brought me down / We said goodbye, but I'm gonna see you around," he sings. "And to tell the truth, I thought I never would / But it's time I finally put you down for good / 'Cause you've taken me as far as you could."
According to Charles, the song—like his journey to sobriety—has the full support of Lady A.
"We were almost afraid that if we put a bunch of vocals on it, that might take away from the pain and authenticity of that singular vocal," he said. "Hillary [Scott] especially felt it was important for me to tell my story…With their blessing, I'm putting this out, but it will live right alongside everything else we do."
Back in August, Lady A announced they were postponing their Request Line Tour so Charles can focus on his sobriety.
Soon after, Charles would thank his band and fans for their support. "Getting on that stage and being able to see, hear and feel everything through a clearer lens is going to be a gift that I won't take for granted," he said Aug. 12. "I'm grateful for this time to focus on my family and my health."
Lady A is scheduled to kick off a new tour April 14, 2023 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.
If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.