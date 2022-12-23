Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Have "So Much to Be Grateful for" After "Scary" Car Accident

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough and his fiancée Hayley Erbert said they were “a little banged up” after experiencing a car accident in California.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are feeling extra grateful this holiday season.

Earlier this month, the Dancing With the Stars judge and his fiancée were traveling to the California mountains when they experienced a scare on the roads.

"On December 12, Derek and I got into a pretty scary car accident," Hayley wrote on Instagram Dec. 23. "Our accident involved a steep hill, icy roads, a tree, and worst of all, the fear that we would slide off the mountain. Given the circumstances, we have so much to be grateful for." 

For Hayley, she's glad there were no other people involved with the accident. In addition, paramedics were quick to respond and help the couple out.

"We are both okay," she said. "I only walked away a little banged up, a swollen face, and four stitches above my eyebrow. Now, more than ever, we realize how fragile life is and how important it is to love those around you. We hope that everyone has a safe, healthy, and happy holiday season."

In her Instagram post, Hayley shared footage from the hospital and ambulance. Fortunately, she was able to go home soon after, where she recovered with Swedish Fish, Twizzlers and Tostitos.

For Derek, the scariest part for him was that Hayley doesn't remember much from the incident. 

"She was dazed afterwards, being cheerful saying we should keep going to dinner as blood ran down her face," he wrote in the comments. "That really scared me. She came to 20 minutes later when the firemen arrived."

Before kicking off Christmas weekend, Derek and Hayley were inundated with supportive comments from their friends and Dancing With the Stars family.

"Omfg guys I'm so glad you both are ok!!! Thank god!" Peta Murgatroyd wrote in the comment section. Lindsay Arnold added, "Sooo glad you guys are ok! Can't imagine how scary that was."

