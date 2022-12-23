How Ellen DeGeneres Is Honoring Stephen "tWitch" Boss During the Holidays

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute

Ellen DeGeneres is trying to find the happy in the holidays.

Less than two weeks after Stephen "tWitch" Boss died at the age of 40, his longtime co-worker is speaking out and urging fans to honor his life through the gift of song and dance.

"I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone," she said on Instagram Dec. 23. "Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it and we'll never make sense of it."

While Ellen acknowledged that the holidays are a hard time for many in general, she hopes her followers can pay tribute to tWitch in a special way.

"I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh and hug each other and play games and dance and sing," she said. "That's the way we honor him. We do the things that he loved to do, which is dancing. He loved music. He loved games."