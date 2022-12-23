Sports Reporter Doesn't Hold Back on Sharing His Thoughts While Covering Blizzard

Watch : Hoda Kotb Gushes Over Being Named "Today" Co-Anchor

This sports reporter gave his latest assignment the cold shoulder—literally.

KWWL sports anchor Mark Woodley went from delivering the news to being the news after going viral for his very honest commentary while covering the Dec. 22 blizzard conditions in Waterloo, Iowa.

As seen in footage of the newscast, which has garnered over 19 million views on Twitter, Mark quipped on air, "What better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up and go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?"

But his comical delivery did not stop there. "I've got good news, and I've got bad news," he explained while standing in the snow. "The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn't."