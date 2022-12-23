Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

Big Scarr, whose real name is Alexander Woods, collaborated with Offset and Pooh Shiesty before his death on Dec. 22.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 23, 2022 6:45 PMTags
MusicCelebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The music community is mourning the loss of an up-and-coming rap artist.

Big Scarr, a Memphis rapper signed to Gucci Mane's record label, died Dec. 22. He was 22. 

His death was confirmed by Gucci Mane, who paid tribute to the artist on social media. "This hurts," he wrote with a crying face and broken heart emoji on Dec. 22. "I'm a miss you @BigScarr."

E! News has reached out to Big Scarr's rep for comment and hasn't heard back. His cause of death has yet to be revealed. According to TMZ, who cited law enforcement sources, the case is an ongoing death investigation, but there are no signs of foul play.

Big Scarr was a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records and was recently named on the 2022 XXL Freshman List. During his career, the rapper collaborated with Offset and worked with ShiestyFoogiano and Tay Keith on the hit single "SolcyBozy."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Big Scarr was also scheduled to kick off 2023 by going on tour with Key Glock. "BIGGEST TOUR OF 2023!" he wrote in his final Instagram post Dec. 7. "Special guest myself."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

After his passing, many artists began paying tribute on social media.

"I can't take it bro," Enchanting wrote on Instagram Stories. "Please just leave me alone. I ain't never felt like this. My babbbyyy, my best friend, my son, I love you forever & I'm so sorry. Know I would do anything for you."

Key Glock tweeted, "This s—t wicked wtf bru!!!" while Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Renni Rucci added, "Damn Scarr."

Trending Stories

1

Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital While Battling the Flu

2

See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up

3

Christina Haack Shares She Has Mercury and Lead Poisoning

Prior to his passing, Big Scarr, whose real name is Alexander Woods, had battled health issues.

When he was 16, the rapper was reportedly thrown through the windshield of a friend's car in a crash. His injuries partially inspired his rap name.

Trending Stories

1

Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital While Battling the Flu

2

See Kendra Wilkinson’s Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah All Grown Up

3

Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

4

Let's Debate: Who Is the Better Boss on Emily in Paris?

5

Sports Reporter Gives Candid, Comical Rant While Covering Blizzard

Latest News

How Ellen DeGeneres Hopes Fans Honor Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Sports Reporter Gives Candid, Comical Rant While Covering Blizzard

Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

Tamar Braxton Rushed to the Hospital While Battling the Flu

Relive the Nostalgic Fashion Trends Celebrities Brought Back in 2022

Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on Christmas Without Son After Divorce

Shop the Bold Jewelry Trend That Has Been All Over the Internet