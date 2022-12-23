Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on Celebrating Christmas Without Son Jackson After Divorce

Watch : Here’s When Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Begin Serving Prison Sentence

Lindsie Chrisley is navigating a tough change this holiday season.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, who shares 10-year-old Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell, penned a candid message on celebrating Christmas without her son this year.

"As I've tried my best to emotionally prepare for this, I'm a big believer nothing can prepare you for waking up on Christmas morning without your child," Lindsie wrote to Instagram Dec. 22. "We've experienced a lot of change, a ton of heartache, bittersweet moments, and some sweet ones."

Lindsie paired her words with a few photos of herself and Jackson in cozy attire, along with pictures of Christmas ornaments on a tree.

"These little ornaments that y'all see in this video mean nothing to you, but splitting special things like this through my divorce was devastating to me," she continued. "Collecting ornaments from trips we took as a family and special things Jackson made us are treasures I'll hold on to forever."