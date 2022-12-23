Lindsie Chrisley Reflects on Celebrating Christmas Without Son Jackson After Divorce

Lindsie Chrisley is navigating a tough change this holiday season.
The Chrisley Knows Best alum, who shares 10-year-old Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell, penned a candid message on celebrating Christmas without her son this year.
"As I've tried my best to emotionally prepare for this, I'm a big believer nothing can prepare you for waking up on Christmas morning without your child," Lindsie wrote to Instagram Dec. 22. "We've experienced a lot of change, a ton of heartache, bittersweet moments, and some sweet ones."
Lindsie paired her words with a few photos of herself and Jackson in cozy attire, along with pictures of Christmas ornaments on a tree.
"These little ornaments that y'all see in this video mean nothing to you, but splitting special things like this through my divorce was devastating to me," she continued. "Collecting ornaments from trips we took as a family and special things Jackson made us are treasures I'll hold on to forever."
Lindsie's look into her Christmas comes after she announced her and Will's separation after nine years of marriage in July 2021.
"We maintain the greatest respect and love for one another, and we're so grateful for our time together," Lindsie noted in a statement to Instagram. "We will continue to remain friends and be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."
Since announcing their split, Lindsie has been open about the journey of co-parenting. But navigating a new parenthood reality is not the only change in Lindsie's life as of recent.
In November, her father Todd Chrisley and his now-wife Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in federal prison for counts that include wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud—charges they pleaded not guilty to. Lindsie has since spoken out on their sentencing and shared that the family's 2022 holiday season would be unlike the years prior.
"Obviously, with everything going on with my family," Lindsie said on the Nov. 30 episode of her podcast The Southern Tea, "things just look a lot different this year."
Noting the holidays mark a "transitional time," Lindsie declared that she is "ready for it to all be over."
"I'm ready for it to be a new year," she added. "There's been so many things that have gone on that I'm just kind of over it and ready to start fresh and to have a nice little break."