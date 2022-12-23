Watch Kate Middleton Reflect on Queen Elizabeth II's "Incredible" Legacy in Christmas Video

Kate Middleton honored Queen Elizabeth II in the upcoming broadcast of the Together at Christmas carol special, sharing that the late monarch held the holiday "close to her heart."

Kate Middleton is honoring late Queen Elizabeth II's love of Christmas this holiday season.

In a video shared on her royal social media accounts on Dec. 22, the Princess of Wales shared how her annual Together at Christmas carol service, airing on ITV1 Dec. 24, will "continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others."

"This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service, those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values," Kate said. "Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

She added in the video's caption, "While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared. Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."

In addition to dedicating the service to the late monarch, who passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, Kate also paid tribute by including a Christmas tree decorated with Paddington Bear ornaments—a favorite character of her grandmother-in-law—at the Westminster Abbey service.

The event was held on Dec. 15 with many members of the royal family in attendance, including King Charles IIIQueen Consort Camilla and Kate's husband, Prince William, and their two eldest children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7. Hosted by Kate for the second year in a row, the carol service featured a performance from the St. Mary's Ukrainian School choir.

 

The princess said in an extended version of her video that the festive gathering was especially important because "Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion," according to People.

She added, "Last year's event reminded me what I love most about Christmas: seeing people coming together, celebrating and experiencing special moments, whilst also thinking about the year that's passed."

