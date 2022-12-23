Watch Kate Middleton Reflect on Queen Elizabeth II's "Incredible" Legacy in Christmas Video

Watch : King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Royal Title

Kate Middleton is honoring late Queen Elizabeth II's love of Christmas this holiday season.

In a video shared on her royal social media accounts on Dec. 22, the Princess of Wales shared how her annual Together at Christmas carol service, airing on ITV1 Dec. 24, will "continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognizing and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others."

"This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service, those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values," Kate said. "Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

She added in the video's caption, "While Christmas will feel very different this year, we can still remember the memories and traditions we shared. Take time to slow down and celebrate with family and friends all the wonderful things that make Christmas so special."

In addition to dedicating the service to the late monarch, who passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96, Kate also paid tribute by including a Christmas tree decorated with Paddington Bear ornaments—a favorite character of her grandmother-in-law—at the Westminster Abbey service.