Charlie Cox Explains How Daredevil's New Home Will Change the Tone

Even superheroes have to adapt sometimes.
Charlie Cox is gearing up to reprise his role as Daredevil (a.k.a. Matthew Murdock) in Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, which starts production in early 2023.
Cox—who played the attorney by day, vigilante by night on three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil from 2015 to 2018—understands that the new series must be wholly unique in order to justify its existence.
"This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different," he told NME Dec. 22."Otherwise why are we doing it?"
Following his cameos as Daredevil in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home and an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cox knows that a shift from Netflix to Disney+ will also likely mean a major shift in tone for Daredevil himself.
"My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience," he admitted. "My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory."
In spite of that, he's urging fans to have an open mind.
"I would say to those people, ‘We've done that,'" Cox said. "Let's take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we've learned about what works?"
Only time will tell.
As for the mega-sized 18 episode first season that Disney+ has planned for Daredevil: Born Again? At first, Cox couldn't believe it.
"They said to me, ‘We're going to be shooting in 2023,'" he said. "I said, ‘Great, when?' They said, ‘All 2023.' I start shooting in February and finish in December."
The plot of the new series is, in typical Marvel fashion, very much under wraps—even Cox hasn't seen a script yet.
"I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show," he said. "Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world."
Cox continued, "I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."
Daredevil: Born Again will hit Disney+ sometime in 2024.