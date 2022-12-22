O’Shea Jackson Jr., Who Played Dad Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton, Responds to Nepotism Debate

O'Shea Jackson Jr. has entered the chat about nepotism in Hollywood.

The son of legendary rapper and actor Ice Cube wants the world to know he didn't get (much) help from his dad. The 31-year-old made his big acting debut in the 2015 N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton—playing his father.

"My dad told me in a perfect world, I would play him in straight outta compton," he tweeted on Dec. 20. "I was already in college for screenwriting at USC. I accepted the challenge. And auditioned for two years before getting the role. After that it was up to me, he couldn't hold my hand through my career."

Since Straight Outta Compton, O'Shea appeared in projects including Ingrid Goes West, Den of Thieves and three episodes of 2022's Obi-Wan Kenobi.

"I had to get my ass up and make it work," he wrote in a follow up tweet. "From the roles I chose. The work ethic I put into them. My professionalism on sets and promo tours. Even leaving HIS agency and goin to find a team of my own. Once the door was opened it was up to me to walk through it and thrive."