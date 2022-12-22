See The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Glamorous Season 3 Reunion Looks

Salt Lake City may be cold, but these reunion looks are ready to heat up the small screen.
It's almost that time of year, as the ladies of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City will reunite to hash out old fights and start new drama on the show's upcoming season three reunion special. And though fans will have to wait until 2023 to see what goes down with host Andy Cohen, Bravo Insider's Dec. 22 first look at the cast's gorgeous reunion looks is enough to hold us over.
Unlike last season's reunion outfits—which featured lots of cool tone colors, such as Lisa Barlow's sparkling purple dress and Heather Gay's navy velvet gown—the cast opted for neutrals and warm tones this year. For her look, Lisa rocked a V-neck cream dress and Heather sported a long, one-shoulder, peach gown.
As for Meredith Marks, she went with a stunning gold velvet minidress, complete with gold heels, while Whitney Rose chose to show off her figure with a bright, pinky coral gown.
Noticeably absent from the reunion pics is star Jen Shah, who announced in a Dec. 16 Instagram post that she would be skipping out on the festivities after not originally being invited by Bravo, and then allegedly being asked to join on the condition she discuss her ongoing legal troubles. Jen will be sentenced in her federal fraud case on Jan. 6 and could face up to 30 years in prison.
"That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being," she wrote. "So under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life—my family."
Scroll below to see the RHOSLC cast's—including friends-of Angie Katsanevas, Danna Bui-Negrete and Angie Harrington—dazzling season three reunion looks.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
