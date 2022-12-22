Why Chase Chrisley Stayed Silent on Parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentence—Until Now

Watch : Here’s When Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Begin Serving Prison Sentence

Chase Chrisley had his reasons for keeping a tight lip.

One month after his parents Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to multiple years in prison, the Growing Up Chrisley star is finally speaking out.

"I don't owe the public an explanation," Chase said during the Dec. 20 episode of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, "I don't need to explain how I feel to anybody, other than the people that I care about and I love."

Rather, Chase, who got engaged to Emmy Medders in October, is focused on maintaining solace for himself and his inner circle behind closed doors.

"I have to make sure that I'm good, so that I can be good for Emmy," he told his sister Savannah Chrisley. "I have to make sure my family is good emotionally and that I am in a place emotionally so I can be there for my loved ones. That's why I haven't really said anything on Instagram. I feel like I've been doing the work behind the scenes, and that's gonna pay off and I'll just let my actions speak for what needs to be said."