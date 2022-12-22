The Truth About Those Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Lamas Photos

Once upon a time...Leonardo DiCaprio was rumored to be dating a new woman.
The Wolf of Wall Street star, who split from girlfriend Camila Morrone in August after four years, recently sparked romance rumors with Victoria Lamas, the daughter of Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas. Victoria, 23, and Leonardo, 48, were photographed on Dec. 20 entering a car together after leaving The Birds Streets Club in Los Angeles, but a source close to the situation tells E! News what's really going on between the pair.
"There is no truth to it this time," the insider said of the dating speculation. "They were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner."
The source noted that Leonardo and Victoria were also joined by "a number of other people in the car," as they exited the club.
Victoria is an artist, actress and model. She has appeared in short films such as The Last Thing the Earth Said, Two Niner and A Virtuous Role. According to her Instagram bio, she's signed with Natural Models LA, talent and literary agency Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment.
In recent months, Leonardo has been casually seeing Gigi Hadid, with the pair first photographed hanging out together in September and later seen leaving Cipriani's in New York City within minutes of each other in November.
Although neither of them have publicly spoken out about their relationship status, a source previously told E! News where they stood.
"Gigi and Leo are having a lot of fun right now," the second insider shared in October. "They have been trying to stay low-key and private and she has been enjoying the time they have been spending together."
The source added, "Gigi is grateful he came into her life during this time and has said it's exactly what she needed. Leo is very laidback and she likes that their relationship is casual and easy. It's going well so far."