See Kim and Khloe Kardashian Spread Holiday Cheer With North, True and Dream at Women's Shelter

It's the season of giving for the Kardashian clan!
Kim and Khloe Kardashian were recently joined by their daughters North West and True Thompson, respectively, as well as their niece Dream Kardashian to spread holiday cheer at Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles. Not only did the family arrange to have the place decorated with Christmas lights for its residents, but they came bearing gift boxes containing a plethora of goodies—including laptops, toys, gift cards and surprises from the family's brands, SKIMS, Good American and Kylie Skin.
A spokesperson for the non-profit confirms to E! News that the family also made a six-figure donation to the organization.
"Even though many people are celebrating the holiday with family and friends, these days can be very challenging for those dealing with very difficult life challenges, including being without a place to live," Judy Vaughan, the founding director of Alexandria House, says in a statement. "Thank you so much to the Kardashians and their team for bringing so much love, joy and unexpected generosity to the women and children that we serve."
During the visit, Kim and Khloe met women and children currently in Alexandria House's transitional program before treating them, as well as staffers and volunteers, to a holiday meal provided by Beyond Meat.
According to Khloe, their visit to Alexandria House was also a way to "spotlight a wonderful organization."
"They most recently started Start Up Sisterhood, a program that was born during the Covid pandemic to help give their women the tools and mentorship they need to start their own small businesses," she wrote on Instagram Dec. 22, alongside photos of herself and Kim meeting with residents there. "It truly takes a village and thru the support of community organizations such as Alexandria House, we can make the difference in so many lives."
This was not the first time the Kardashians have celebrated Alexandria House's work. Over the years, the family has been a vocal supporter of the non-profit, with Kim throwing a party for the organization and the women it helps during a 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians highlighting the homeless crisis in L.A.
"I just want to bring awareness to this issue," she said at the time, "because I feel like there's a lot that can be done in our community and it starts with just getting the information."
In 2018, Kim said the episode inspired a $1 million donation to Alexandria House. "Just got off the phone w/our show producers who informed me that since our episode on homelessness aired @ahouse_la have been flooded w/donations from people who were so moved," she tweeted. "THANK U to those who have helped to make a difference!"