Jeff Garlin Joins Never Have I Ever Season 4 After Goldbergs Exit

Watch : Mindy Kaling Talks Saying Goodbye to Never Have I Ever

Jeff Garlin is returning to TV.

The Goldbergs alum is joining the fourth and final season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever, E! News had learned. And, according to Deadline, Garlin joins the coming-of-age comedy as Len, "a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever."

This casting update comes 12 months after Garlin's abrupt exit from The Goldbergs, in which he played family patriarch Murray Goldberg for nine seasons. The Curb Your Enthusiasm actor left the Sony-produced sitcom following an HR investigation amid claims of misconduct.

In December 2021, Garlin told Vanity Fair that he left the show on his own terms, but did confirm that an investigation took place.

"There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years," he said at the time. "HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set."

However, he denied that he behaved inappropriately, noting, "There was nothing physical by any stretch of the imagination. And the verbal part was a joke that was completely missed."

The new gig marks Garlin's first role since his departure from The Goldbergs—and has arrived in Sherman Oaks just in time for the final season of the Mindy Kaling-created series.