Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Says She Doesn’t “Really Like” Robyn Brown Amid Marriage Drama

Gwendlyn Brown, who is the daughter of Kody and Christine Brown, has shared her true feelings about Robyn Brown in a new YouTube video. See what she had to say here.

Gwendlyn Brown is weighing in on the ongoing Sister Wives drama. 

The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown, is revealing how she really feels about Robyn Brown, who is now the only remaining sister wife married to Kody.

"I do feel less about Robyn from watching [Sister Wives], but that's not really fair from me because I don't really like her as a person," Gwendlyn said of Robyn in a Dec. 21 YouTube video, while flashing text that reads "stepmothers and all" on-screen. "Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure."

The revelation comes a little over a week after Kody announced on Dec. 12 that he and Janelle Brown were separated. Just three days later on Dec. 15, OG wife Meri Brown revealed that Kody had ended his relationship with her, as well. Gwendlyn's mom Christine was the first to announce her separation from Kody in Nov. 2021.

In a new preview of the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri revealed that they have been separated for some time, but Kody didn't want to announce it for fear of backlash.

"He said, 'No I don't want to address it,'" the TV matriarch recalled. "'I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment.'"

Now, Kody only remains with Robyn, who he first courted during the series' first season in 2010. In 2014, Kody divorced Meri to get legally married to Robyn, but remained spiritually married to all four wives. 

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

