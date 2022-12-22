Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Says She Doesn’t “Really Like” Robyn Brown Amid Marriage Drama

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT

Gwendlyn Brown is weighing in on the ongoing Sister Wives drama.

The 21-year-old, who is the daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown, is revealing how she really feels about Robyn Brown, who is now the only remaining sister wife married to Kody.

"I do feel less about Robyn from watching [Sister Wives], but that's not really fair from me because I don't really like her as a person," Gwendlyn said of Robyn in a Dec. 21 YouTube video, while flashing text that reads "stepmothers and all" on-screen. "Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure."

The revelation comes a little over a week after Kody announced on Dec. 12 that he and Janelle Brown were separated. Just three days later on Dec. 15, OG wife Meri Brown revealed that Kody had ended his relationship with her, as well. Gwendlyn's mom Christine was the first to announce her separation from Kody in Nov. 2021.

In a new preview of the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri revealed that they have been separated for some time, but Kody didn't want to announce it for fear of backlash.