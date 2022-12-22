We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Latest Outing

Blue Christmas? Not for lovebirds Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler.
Just a few days after the Elvis actor took on hosting duties for Saturday Night Live, he and his girlfriend were seen stepping out together for a rare outing in Los Angeles.
Kaia and Austin kept their outfits cozy as they walked around the city. The model wore leggings and a navy blue jacket, accessorizing her chill attire with a pair of black sunglasses. As for the 31-year-old, he was dressed from head-to-toe in all-black, wearing sweatpants, a t-shirt, and matching sneakers to go with it.
Safe to say, we can't help falling in love with them—and their supportive romance. Just last week, Kaia headed to New York to be by Austin's side while he took on SNL, and she wasn't alone. By her side for the night was her mom Cindy Crawford and dad Rande Gerber, who watched the show with Kaia.
And while Kaia and Austin first sparked romance rumors in December 2021— with their official red carpet debut happening in May at the Met Gala—they've worked to keep their romance away from the public eye.
When asked about their relationship, Austin previously told GQ Hype, "I don't think there's anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space."
And while the two don't publicly speak about their life together, they have been spotted making their big hunk o' love for each other known during their past outings.
Take for example the Cannes Film Festival, where all eyes were on Austin at the premiere of Elvis. There, the couple held each other's heads with both hands before locking lips in the middle of the crowd in a scene that felt straight out of a movie.
Whether they're decked out in their best dress at film premieres or walking around Los Angeles, these two manage to get the temperature rising every time.