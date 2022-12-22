Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Trailer: Angelina Teases Lingering Feelings for Vinny

In the new trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina Pivarnick teases her feelings for Vinny Guadagnino—which could risk his flirtationship with DWTS' Gabby Windey.

By Charlotte Walsh Dec 22, 2022 6:01 PMTags
TVDancing With The StarsSnookiMike "The Situation" SorrentinoJWowwMTVCelebritiesPauly DBachelor Nation
Watch: Tyler Henry Reads Jersey Shore Cast: Snooki, Pauly D & More

Vinny Guadagnino is fist-pumping his way into the hearts of multiple women.

The Jersey Shore crew is hitting the road again in the newest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, in which original cast members Guadagnino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni "J Woww" Farley party their way across the country. But, it looks like this, ahem, situation, could get complicated, as a newly-single Angelina may admit she still holds feelings for old hookup Vinny. 

After Angelina kisses him on the cheek, Snooki confronts her about their on-again, off-again relationship. 

"You like him!" she tells her. "Just say it. You like Vinny." In response, Angelina only gives her a look of contemplation.

If the two were to begin dating now, it could complicate Vinny's current flirtationship with The Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey, whom he met on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars. Since the season ended, the two have been playfully flirting online, with Vinny calling her his "baby momma" and Gabby labeling him her "main man." Gabby even exclusively told E! News that the "dating door is open."

photos
Jersey Shore Romance Report

And it appears some of Vinny's Jersey Shore castmates might support the pairing too: The trailer sees Mike "The Situation" and Pauly "DJ Pauly D" backstage during rehearsals and watching their friend on TV.

Elsewhere in the trailer, the group travels to North Carolina, New Orleans and wine country as they catch up on all the drama that's been happening in their lives—including The Situation's sweet pregnancy announcement with wife Lauren Sorrentino

Trending Stories

1

Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight About Her Black Eye

3

Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss

"The fam's gettin' bigger!" he tells his friends—and, of course, an expectant crowd.

Watch the full trailer above, and tune into Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it premieres Jan. 26 on MTV.

Trending Stories

1

Actress Charlbi Dean’s Cause of Death Revealed

2

RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight About Her Black Eye

3

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Shares Her Wish After His Death

4

Allison Holker Shares Heartbreaking Selfie With Stephen “tWitch” Boss

5

King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Title

Latest News

Gwen Stefani Pays Tribute to Late No Doubt Member John Spence

We Can't Help Falling In Love With Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber's Outing

Why Phoebe Bridgers Fans Think She's Alluding to Paul Mescal

Hilary Duff's Kids Hold Her Hostage in Must-See Family Christmas Card

Former NFL Star Ronnie Hillman Dead at 31 After Cancer Battle

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Trailer: Angelina Eyes Vinny Again

Exclusive

After the 90 Days Preview: Loren Navigates a Stinky Situation