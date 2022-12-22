How Teen Mom's Leah Messer Is Moving On After "Difficult" Split From Jaylan Mobley

Leah Messer is on the road to healing following her breakup from fiancé Jaylan Mobley.
The Teen Mom 2 star is speaking out about the split for the first time since the two announced in a joint statement on Instagram in October that they had called it quits after more than a year together.
"The beginning of my breakup, it was difficult," Messer explained to People magazine in comments posted Dec. 21. "But there's a healing process, there's a grieving process after any breakup. You form an attachment with someone and a connection, and you get to grieve that if that relationship doesn't align."
The 30-year-old added, "But I'm excited to spend the holidays with my daughters and continue to do what we do as a family."
Messer shares 13-year-old twins Aliannah "Ali" Hope Simms and Aleeah Grace Simms with ex-husband Corey Simms—with whom she appeared on the Teen Mom franchise's predecessor, 16 and Pregnant. Messer is also a mom to 9-year-old daughter Adalynn "Addie" Faith Calvert, whose dad is the reality star's second ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, whom she divorced in 2015.
Messer and Mobley went public with their relationship in September 2021 after the MTV star posted a PDA photo with the United States Army officer on Instagram. The pair had gotten engaged just two months prior to their breakup, with Messer sharing photos from the romantic beachside proposal in August.
The reality star told People she's been "doing great" since her breakup, noting that she's been practicing self-care by doing activities such as hiking, going to a spa and listening to music.
"I think it's so important that we take time out for ourselves," she added, "and have a good support system and your friends."