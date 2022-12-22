Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $400 Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag for $119

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you don't want a giant tote bag, but a mini handbag just isn't going to cut it, you need to check out the Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag. It's just as fashionable as it is functional. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $400, but it's $119. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.
The Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag has enough room for your essentials— your wallet, keys, phone, snacks, and more. The inside is divided into three parts for optimal storage and organization. The bag is made from a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean. This shoulder bag comes in mint, brown, and black.
If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade 70% Off Deal
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag
This spacious shoulder bag comes in black, brown, and mint.
Take a peek at the inside of this Kate Spade bag. The organization is next-level.
If you need additional information before you shop, check out these reviews from Kate Spade shoppers.
Kate Spade Leila Medium Triple Compartment Shoulder Bag Reviews
A shopper reviewed, "Perfect size. Love the compartments. Keeps everything organized. Special place for easy access for cell phone."
Another declared, "The Leila purse is my favorite purse I have ever purchased. It has 3 sections (pockets) that hold my phone, KS wallet and my keys. It is comfortable to carry on my shoulder. It is very well made and a beautiful style! Best purse I have ever owned!!"
Someone raved, "I love the look and functionality of this purse. It keeps me organized and it looks amazing! Would recommend to anyone!"
A Kate Spade customer explained, "This is a great purse with lots of compartment to put all your stuff! It's also beautifully made. I just can't say enough about this purse."
"My FAVORITE bag by far!! Love the look and the layout so practical and pretty," a shopper wrote.
Someone reviewed, "Great compartments. Love this bag. It has tons of space and compartments without being too big. Just right perfect amount of pockets too. This middle zip is perfect to slip my phone in and easy to grab there."
