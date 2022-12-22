King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Title

Watch : See Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Family Christmas Card

Kate Middleton is expanding her royal role.

Three months after being given the title of Princess of Wales by King Charles III, the 40-year-old has been made an honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, a title previously given to her husband Prince William more than 10 years ago, per the Evening Standard, citing the Buckingham Palace. William was the Irish Guards' first Royal Colonel.

Amid the change-up, William will now inherit the title of Colonel of the Welsh Guards from Charles, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla has been appointed the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a role vacated by Prince Andrew in January when he was stripped of military affiliations and royal patronages.

Furthermore, the Palace announced that Charles' birthday parade—formally dubbed Trooping the Colour—will be held on June 17, 2023, just six weeks after his scheduled coronation. Per the Standard, the major event will feature over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, with the King and his son William riding on horseback in celebration of the armed forces.