King Charles III Gives Kate Middleton a New Title

Kate Middleton has received a new title from King Charles III three months after inheriting the role of Princess of Wales. Read on for more details.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 22, 2022
Kate Middleton is expanding her royal role.

Three months after being given the title of Princess of Wales by King Charles III, the 40-year-old has been made an honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards, a title previously given to her husband Prince William more than 10 years ago, per the Evening Standard, citing the Buckingham Palace. William was the Irish Guards' first Royal Colonel.

Amid the change-up, William will now inherit the title of Colonel of the Welsh Guards from Charles, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, Charles' wife Queen Consort Camilla has been appointed the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a role vacated by Prince Andrew in January when he was stripped of military affiliations and royal patronages.

Furthermore, the Palace announced that Charles' birthday parade—formally dubbed Trooping the Colour—will be held on June 17, 2023, just six weeks after his scheduled coronation. Per the Standard, the major event will feature over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians, with the King and his son William riding on horseback in celebration of the armed forces.

The forthcoming Trooping the Colour—traditionally held in a warm month, regardless of the monarch's actual birthday—will be Charles' first one since succeeding the throne from his late mother Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Sept. 8 at the age of 96

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Recently, the late Queen was honored during a Christmas carol service held at London's Westminster Abbey. On Dec. 15, Charles and Camilla were joined by William and Kate, as well as their eldest children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, for a festive gathering that featured a Christmas tree decorated with Paddington Bear ornaments in honor of Her Majesty.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped make #TogetherAtChristmas so special," the Prince and Princess of Wales said in a social media statement following the event. "It was fantastic to celebrate inspiring individuals and outstanding organisations with you all."

