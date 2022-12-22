Matthew Koma’s Anniversary Tribute to Hilary Duff Proves They Have Their Own Cinderella Story

Matthew Koma dedicated a heartfelt yet lighthearted tribute to wife Hilary Duff in honor of their wedding anniversary, saying they've "crushed 3 years."

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff are living one true fairytale.

The singer-songwriter penned a loving message to the Cinderella Story actress in honor of their wedding anniversary on Dec. 21. Sharing images of their dreamy 2019 wedding ceremony, Matthew said they had "crushed 3 years" even if the path hasn't always been the smoothest.

"Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn't been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose," he said in the Instagram post. "But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you've ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater."

Adding to the post, Matthew went on to provide a few sweet and lighthearted reasons on why he's thankful to have Hilary—mother to their daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 20 months, as well as 10-year-old son Luca with ex Mike Comrie—by his side.

"Thank you ba for loving me," he continued. "I know that isn't always easy. Thank you for listening to every version of [Bruce] Springsteen doing 'Santa Clause Is Coming To Town' this time of year and pretending you know what I mean when I scream 'Clarance'. Thank you for letting me keep 6 beverages on my nightstand. Thank you for traveling to see Dawes with me in foreign countries. Thank you for raising our very cute and very unstable three kids."

He also mentioned their love life, writing, "Thank you for being so hot and letting me do things to the body. It's so sick."

Matthew concluded the caption by appearing to reference a certain British singer whose concert Banks was thrilled to attend in October.

"When you leave me for Harry, I'll totally understand and I hope our kids get his fashion sense and that he loves going to sleep at 6pm as much as you," he said. "You're not allowed to look at pictures of Matt Healy tho."

Hilary also shared a playful tribute of her own, expressing how grateful she is to have Matthew as her forever partner.

"Matthew. I love you so much," she wrote in her post, accompanied by throwback images of the couple. "Happy 3 years! I don't know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren't going to sleep or sit down for the next 5-10 years but I think for the most part you're pretty happy about it. Our life is so full and I'm over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with."

