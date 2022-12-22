America's Got Talent: All Stars Judges Tease What You Can Expect From the New Show

The cream of the crop are competing for the number one spot on America's Got Talent: All Stars.
Ahead of the competition series' premiere on Jan. 2, judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews gave insight into how the NBC show differs from its popular predecessor. Specifically, in this exclusive featurette, the four TV personalities answered the many truths about AGT: All Stars and shot down any misconceptions there may be about the series.
Simon kicked things off with the first question, noting, "True or false? Anyone who's won the show—or nearly has won the show from another country—or has done well on the American show, that is all stars."
Heidi was quick to confirm the answer, declaring, "True, that is all very true."
After footage of former AGT contestants doing everything from singing and dancing to puppeteering was shown, Heidi continued the line of questions. "Alright, I've got another good one," she told the group. "True or false: One of the All Stars contestants signed a deal worth over one hundred million dollars after winning their season on AGT."
This time Terry guessed, stating, "Ohh that's true."
Although Simon joked that this "is half what we pay Howie Mandel," his comedian co-star clarified, "That is false."
Later in the clip, Simon asked the fellow judges, "Would you come back and compete again if you've already won?"
"I would," Terry confidently replied, "to show that I am the most dominant person ever."
Terry won't actually be competing, however, as AGT: All Stars is slated to have 60 fan favorite acts return for the spinoff. In fact, it's already been confirmed that previous winners Terry Fator, Kodi Lee, Brandon Leake and Dustin Tavella are all set to make All Stars appearances.
See all the incredible talent for yourself when America's Got Talent: All Stars premieres Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
