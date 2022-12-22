See Kylie Jenner Rock Smeared Lipstick and Sheer Black Dress For Elevator Photo Shoot

Watch : Kylie Jenner's Lips Built an Empire

Makeup mogul gone messy.

Kylie Jenner is known for her picture perfect glam, but recently, the Kylie Cosmetics founder ditched the makeup wipes while embracing her edgy side in a perfectly imperfect look. In a series of sexy Instagram pics posted Dec. 21, Kylie poses in an elevator as she rocks a black semi-sheer floral-print lace dress under an oversized leather jacket by David Koma, styled with a slicked back bun hairstyle and bold red lip. She captioned the provocative post, "going up ?"

In a follow-up post, captioned, "love you mean it," Kylie shared several close-ups of her sultry look, including a few where her crimson-colored lipstick was smeared all over her face.

The night before, Kylie—who shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and a 10-month-old baby boy, whose name has not been publicly shared, with Travis Scott—was spotted in the same lingerie look, pre lipstick smear, at Yazawa Japanese BBQ in Beverly Hills.