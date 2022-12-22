Ashley Graham Claps Back at Critic Saying She Takes "Fat Positivity Too Far"

Watch : Ashley Graham Shares Update After Having Twins

This is model behavior for how to deal with a hater.

Ashley Graham fired back at a Twitter user that criticized the supermodel for landing magazine covers. The critic compared Ashley's history-making 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover to model Irina Shayk's cover, writing, "The fat positivity movement is getting out of hand" next to photos of Ashley in a separate post.

Ashley seemingly responded to the hate on Dec. 19 by sharing a photo of herself rocking a gold chainmail dress, which featured a nearly backless design secured with fabric straps. But the 35-year-old wasn't looking to clap back alone. She paired the photo with a message encouraging others to "Quote tweet this with a photo of you taking 'fat positivity' too far."

The next day, Ashley applauded those who shared snaps of themselves.

"There were soooooooooooo many beauty women posting themselves The twitter thread is incredible," Ashley wrote Dec. 20 on her Instagram Story. "I love y'all so much I hope you remember to love yourself just as much."