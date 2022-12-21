Taylor Swift's Oscars Fate for All Too Well Short Film Revealed

The Oscars 2023 shortlists in 10 categories have been revealed. Find out if Taylor Swift has a chance to be nominated for her first Oscar.

By Corinne Heller Dec 21, 2022 11:21 PM
Taylor Swift is one step closer to having an Oscar occupy a blank space on her awards shelf—but not for All Too Well.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have revealed its shortlists for several 2023 Oscars categories—and there's some good news and bad news for Swifties. Taylor's path to Oscar victory through her short film All Too Well, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, came to an abrupt roadblock as it was not one of the 15 finalists left in contention to secure a nomination for best-live action short film.

However, the Grammy winner is still in contention in a more familiar category: music. Taylor's song "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing remains in contention for Best Original song. So, the 2023 Oscars could see Taylor snag her first nomination after all. However, she's not the only pop superstar on the original song shortlist.

Among the 15 remaining songs are Rihanna's subdued "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Oscar winner Lady Gaga's power ballad "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, and Selena Gomez for "My Mind & Me" from documentary of the same name.

A potentially surprising addition to the music shortlist are Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynoldswho is married to Taylor's close pal Blake Lively—for their song "Good Afternoon" from the holiday film Spirited. Also, The Weeknd is on the list for his track "Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)" from Avatar: The Way of Water.

Aside from him and Gaga, the remaining best original song contenders could also garner their own first Oscar nods when the final nominees are announced.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Should Taylor be nominated and snag the Oscar, she would be only a Tony away from being an EGOT winner. Throughout her career, the singer has won 11 Grammys and also received an Emmy for Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media - Original Interactive Program in 2015 for the digital project AMEX Unstaged: Taylor Swift Experience. (And considering she's soon set to embark on her feature directorial debut, the singer may one day return to Oscar contention in the directing category.)

The nominees for the 2023 Oscars will be announced on Jan. 24. Jimmy Kimmel will return to emcee the ceremony, which is set to air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12 on ABC.

