Taylor Swift's Oscars Fate for All Too Well Short Film Revealed

Taylor Swift is one step closer to having an Oscar occupy a blank space on her awards shelf—but not for All Too Well.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences have revealed its shortlists for several 2023 Oscars categories—and there's some good news and bad news for Swifties. Taylor's path to Oscar victory through her short film All Too Well, which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien, came to an abrupt roadblock as it was not one of the 15 finalists left in contention to secure a nomination for best-live action short film.

However, the Grammy winner is still in contention in a more familiar category: music. Taylor's song "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing remains in contention for Best Original song. So, the 2023 Oscars could see Taylor snag her first nomination after all. However, she's not the only pop superstar on the original song shortlist.

Among the 15 remaining songs are Rihanna's subdued "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Oscar winner Lady Gaga's power ballad "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, and Selena Gomez for "My Mind & Me" from documentary of the same name.