What's Next for Kelsey Owens After Leaving Siesta Key

Kelsey Owens is ready to spread her wings and fly away from the drama.
On the Dec. 22 episode of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, the reality star confirmed to co-star Madisson Hausburg that she was leaving the show after five seasons.
"I've been thinking more and more," she said. "I love this group so much…but I have decided I think I'm done with the show. It's scary, but I know it's time."
Kelsey revealed that she found a house to share with boyfriend Max Strong in Florida. She also received confirmation from her man that he is ready for an engagement in the future.
"I've grown up on the show, but I'm ready," Kelsey said. "I'm so frickin' excited to be in a home with my boyfriend—hopefully fiancé soon—and start a family. I'm ready to move forward from all of this."
Madisson, who has appeared on the show with Kelsey since it premiered in 2017, was fully supportive of her friend's decision.
"I think it's really commendable to say goodbye to something and close that chapter," Madisson said. "I really commend you for taking that step and saying, ‘I'm ready.'"
While Madisson admitted that she's going to miss having Kelsey around the group, she offered her full support.
"I think it's a big step and I think it's a good one," she said. "I'm proud of you."
Back in August, Kelsey announced that she would no longer be part of Siesta Key. While the decision caught her by surprise, the model expressed gratitude for the positives it brought to her life.
"Despite the way things were handled, I am so grateful for the friends I've made, once in a lifetime opportunities I've been given, and most of all the fans," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 5. "My time on the show may have come to an end, but this is just the beginning for me. Time to strut my way into this next chapter."
Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.