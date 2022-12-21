Adele Sings Happy Birthday to Boyfriend Rich Paul on Stage at Las Vegas Residency

Adele helped her boyfriend Rich Paul celebrate 41.
The "Someone Like You" singer sang "Happy Birthday" to her boyfriend of a year and a half during her Dec. 16 Las Vegas residency concert at Caesar's Palace.
In a video posted to Twitter by @adelesdarling, the "Hello" singer, 34, said, "It's my boyfriend's birthday today, and I love him more than life itself. Can we wish him happy birthday?" She then led the audience in a spirited rendition of the song before breaking into a hearty laugh at the end of it. (Watch the video here.)
The pair went public with their romance in July 2021, sitting courtside at an NBA game, just a few months after her divorce from Simon Konecki became final.
The "Rolling in the Deep" singer had high praise for her sports agent partner over the summer. "I've never been in love like this," she told Elle in August. "I'm obsessed with him. I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."
Adele—who shares 10-year-old son Angelo with Simon—kicked kicked off her 32-date Las Vegas residency in November after delaying it for a year.
"Thank you so much for coming back to me," the Grammy winner told the crowd at the first show on Nov. 19. "It looks just like I imagined it would, it's just perfect, thank you."
And since she kicked off her Las Vegas residency, she's been surprised by at least one famous face in her audience—fellow songbird Shania Twain.
Adele took to her Instagram Story on Nov. 29 and shared a candid photo of herself performing with the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" singer watching her from the crowd, wearing a cowboy hat.
"Thank god you had a hat on… I would have self-combusted had I seen it was you," Adele captioned the photo. "I adore you, I can't believe you came to my show."
Shania re-shared the Instagram Story and wrote, "Thank god we didn't make eye contact, all I can think of is the reaction of all those fans to @adele combusting halfway through the show."