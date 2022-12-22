RHOSLC's Heather Gay Shares New Insight Into What Caused Her Mysterious Black Eye

Watch : Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's biggest mystery has been solved…sort of.

Ever since the Bravo series' season three trailer dropped earlier this year, fans have had one lingering question: who or what gave Heather Gay a black eye? The reality star gave more insight as to what really happened on the show's Dec. 21 episode, including why she is withholding information, for now.

"I didn't say I don't remember how it happened," she shared in a confessional. "I just said I'm not talking about it. It's first rule about fight club."

Throughout the episode, Heather insists she doesn't remember the previous night's events. As shown through security camera footage, several cast members stopped by Heather's hotel room for some late-night partying after their Marilyn Monroe-themed dinner and club outing.

"I don't wanna get anyone in trouble," she tells co-star Jen Shah the morning after the incident. But when the group assembles for their day in San Diego, Heather hints that certain cast members may know more than we think, saying, "I think we all know what happened. I just think we don't wanna talk about it."