Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Shares Glimpse Inside Tropical Trip With Her and Jason Statham's Kids

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is trading in pine trees for palm trees this holiday season.

The model gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her tropical vacation with her two kids Jack, 5, and Isabella, 10 months—whom she shares with fiancé Jason Statham—just ahead of Christmas.

In her Instagram Stories Dec. 20, Rosie showed off several snaps from their trip, including a selfie of her wearing a straw Prada hat and several pics with her daughter. In another standout snap Rosie, 35, rocks a rocks a red hot bikini and gold chain necklace and she holds the little one on her hip. She also shared a photo of her 5-year-old son Jack playing on the beach.

No word if Jason, 55, made the trip, but he did not appear in any of Rosie's photos.

The couple first met in 2009 and confirmed their engagement in 2016 while walking the red carpet at that year's Golden Globes. Two years after the proposal, Rosie told Extra that marriage was "not a huge priority" for her and the Hobbs & Shaw star.