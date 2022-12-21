See Pregnant Rumer Willis in Sweet Family Photo With Mom Demi Moore

This milestone is no small affair.
Demi Moore gave a look inside daughter Rumer Willis' journey to motherhood by sharing a photo of the pregnant actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, surrounded by loved ones at a doctor's appointment.
As seen in the picture, Rumer was captured lying next to an ultrasound machine. By her side was mom Demi, who smiled for the camera, 31-year-old sister Scout Willis, who posed with two peace signs and 28-year-old sister Tallulah Willis, who placed her hand on Rumer's baby bump.
Demi paired the precious family photo with a message for Rumer as she enters this new chapter.
"Saying hello to the little nibblet!!" Demi wrote on Instagram Dec. 21. "Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"
And Rumer was sure to send love back her mother's way by writing how thankful she is. "So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family," the 34-year-old commented Dec. 21. "I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys."
The glimpse into Rumer's pregnancy comes just one day after the Dancing With the Stars winner announced she and Derek are expecting their firstborn. As for how they broke the news, the couple both shared a photo of Derek kissing Rumer's baby bump to their respective Instagram pages with a seedling emoji.
While Rumer will be gaining the title of mom, she is of course not the only one who is adopting a new role. That same day, Demi took to her Instagram to announce she is "entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era" and Tallulah declared on her profile that she is "entering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era."
As for whether the family will be gaining a little boy or little girl, the baby's sex has not been announced. But Rumer's dad Bruce Willis—who shares Rumer, Tallulah and Scout with ex-wife Demi; and daughters Evelyn Willis, 8, and Mabel Willis, 10, with wife Emma Hemming Willis—has previously shared that he is hoping for a boy.
"My dad puts pressure on me," Rumer teased during a 2020 interview on The Talk. "Over the quarantine, he was like, 'So I'd like for you to have a son because I need some male energy in this group.' It's a lot of women obviously."
Boy or girl, some of those very women have shown they are moore than ready to meet the family's new addition.