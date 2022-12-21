Kate Walsh Gives Rare Look Into Her Home With Fiancé Andrew Nixon

According to Kate Walsh, having a home with fiancé Andrew Nixon in Australia was a total "no-brainer." Take a look inside the Emily in Paris star's private sanctuary in Perth.

Kate Walsh is practicing the art of balance in her private sanctuary. 

The Emily in Paris star opened the doors to her seaside abode situated on the Australian coast during a house tour with The Spruce. Kate purchased the home—recently flipped with a clean and modern aesthetic that reflects its surroundings—after meeting now-fiancé Andrew Nixon during a trip Down Under. The decision to have a home in Perth, she said, was a "no-brainer."

"I'm really lucky to have a great rounded life right now," the actress explained. "I feel like that's one of the things living in Australia has given me is a great life, I met the love of my life, and I've got my little old cat and little old dog down there. It's been great to be there and have that be a place of rest and comfort."

Given that her work involves a lot of travel, Kate wanted home base to act as a peaceful retreat for both her and Andrew. To make the spot truly their own, she furnished it with chic-yet-practical furniture pieces—think: a curved sofa and matching chairs in the living area—as well as whimsical touches like disco balls in the office.

"I really wanted to let nature dictate everything and have it be this calm, peaceful place so that the ocean and outdoors are really the star of the show," she said. "I wanted to do something I'd never done before, which was more modern and neutral and Danish. It's still collected, but much simpler and calmer."

The result? You'll have to keep reading to see for yourself.

Jody D'Arcy/The Spruce
Private Sanctuary

Reflecting on the house-hunting experience, Kate Walsh told The Spruce of her coastal abode, "It's one of those places you walk into and you're like, 'I want to live here.'"

Jody D'Arcy/The Spruce
A Touch of Home

An Arizona native, the Grey's Anatomy alum created an area for a cactus garden as a nod to her roots.

Jody D'Arcy/The Spruce
Ocean Views

According to Kate, she uses every space in her home because "I can't stand a room that's not used."

Jody D'Arcy/The Spruce
Comfort First

"I also like to lie around a lot, so it has to be relaxed," she said of her home's aesthetics. "That's just the vibe of Australia too. One of the things that I love about Western Australia is that it's relaxed and nature is the queen there."

Jody D'Arcy/The Spruce
Peaceful Retreat

Kate added, "I wanted that to really dictate and have the house be sort of a piece of that and flowing into that."

