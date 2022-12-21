Kate Walsh Gives Rare Look Into Her Home With Fiancé Andrew Nixon

Kate Walsh is practicing the art of balance in her private sanctuary.

The Emily in Paris star opened the doors to her seaside abode situated on the Australian coast during a house tour with The Spruce. Kate purchased the home—recently flipped with a clean and modern aesthetic that reflects its surroundings—after meeting now-fiancé Andrew Nixon during a trip Down Under. The decision to have a home in Perth, she said, was a "no-brainer."

"I'm really lucky to have a great rounded life right now," the actress explained. "I feel like that's one of the things living in Australia has given me is a great life, I met the love of my life, and I've got my little old cat and little old dog down there. It's been great to be there and have that be a place of rest and comfort."

Given that her work involves a lot of travel, Kate wanted home base to act as a peaceful retreat for both her and Andrew. To make the spot truly their own, she furnished it with chic-yet-practical furniture pieces—think: a curved sofa and matching chairs in the living area—as well as whimsical touches like disco balls in the office.