H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection After Singer Slams Merchandise

Watch : Justin Bieber CALLS OUT "Trash" H&M Merch Line

The Justin Bieber H&M line was not here to stay.

Two days after the "Peaches" singer urged fans not to purchase the merchandise from H&M that that he says was made without his "permission and approval," the retailer has pulled the collection and issued its own statement about the controversy.

"H&M has followed proper approval procedures," the company said in statement to E! News read. "Out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from our stores and online."

Justin originally blasted H&M on his Instagram Stories Dec. 19, telling his followers that he was not happy with the store and their decision to profit off his likeness and brand without his consent.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M," the 28-year-old wrote,"all without my permission and approval SMH."

The Drew House founder continued, "I wouldn't buy it if I were you. The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it don't buy it."