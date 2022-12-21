See Demi Lovato’s Magical Date Night With Boyfriend Jutes at Disney

Demi Lovato shared a PDA filled snap from her recent visit to Disneyland with her boyfriend Jutes. See their snap in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

By Daisy Maldonado Dec 21, 2022 8:08 PMTags
Demi LovatoCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Demi Lovato Debuts Romance With Musician Jutes During NYC Outing

Demi Lovato's recent date night was royally cute.

The singer gave followers a glimpse into her and boyfriend Jutes outing at Disneyland, sharing a snap of the pair kissing in front of a festive looking Sleeping Beauty's castle, which glowed behind them in the night sky.

The Disney Parks outing comes five months after Demi and Jutes—whose real name Jordan Lutes went public with their romance after being spotted on a date in New York City. An eyewitness told E! News at the time. that the couple "looked extremely happy" while walking hand in hand together.

That same month, Jutes paid tribute to Demi on social media in honor of her 30th birthday, celebrating the special day alongside a series of clips and photos of them together.

photos
Demi Lovato Through the Years

"happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i'm the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine," he captioned his Aug. 20 Instagram post. "Making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there's a song lyric in there somewhere)."

Referencing the "Skyscraper" singer's sobriety journey, he went on to note that he was so proud of Demi for "not only surviving everything you've been through but coming out on top and becoming ur healthiest happiest sweetest self."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals What Led to Kody Breakup

2

Dakota Johnson Debuts Blonde Hair for New Movie Role

3

Eddie Cibrian Addresses “Untrue” Piper Perabo Affair Allegation

"Ur more than ur music, more than ur voice, more than a beautiful face. ur everything," he continued. "I love u ps the last slide is the new #1 cutest video on the internet. literally bursting w joy how are u real lol."

A source close to Demi told E! News in August that she and the musician had been "secretly dating for months," before going public with their relationship.

"Things are going really well and they have a lot in common," the insider shared. "They bond over music."

Trending Stories

1

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Had Multiple Projects in Works Before His Death

2

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection After Singer Slams Merchandise

3

General Hospital Pays Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

4

See Brittany and Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meet Santa

5

Dakota Johnson Debuts Blonde Hair for New Movie Role

Latest News

The Witcher Showrunner Promises Henry Cavill a "Heroic Sendoff"

The White Lotus' Meghann Fahy Reveals BTS Pics of Season 2 Cast

Stephen "tWitch" Boss Had Multiple Projects in Works Before His Death

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Collection After Singer Slams Merchandise

See Demi Lovato’s Magical Date Night With Boyfriend Jutes at Disney

RHONJ Trailer: See Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Face Off

Dakota Johnson Debuts Blonde Hair for New Movie Role