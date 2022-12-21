Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Family Feud Takes Center Stage in RHONJ Season 13 Trailer

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's family feud is on full display in the The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 13 trailer. Get a sneak peek at the drama, plus, meet the show's newest stars.

Watch: Teresa Giudice on Bravo Wedding Special, Family Feuds & RHONJ Tease

What better way to start the new year than with some new Bravo drama.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for a brand-new season with a 75-minute supersized episode on Feb. 7, and based off the season 13 trailer, things between Teresa Giudice and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga are about to go down.

As Bravoholics already know, Melissa and husband Joe Gorga chose to skip Teresa's Aug. 6 wedding to husband Luis "Louie" Ruelas following a fight during filming. And the trailer certainly teases several moments between the family members that could have caused that rift, from an altercation between Joe and Louie at a guy's dinner to a screaming match between Teresa and Melissa at a 1920s party.

"She's always wanted to keep my brother and I apart," Teresa says in the trailer. "She got her wish."

Not to mention, co-star Jennifer Aydin alleges that something else could also be causing a rift in Melissa and Joe's marriage, as she tells new Housewife Danielle Cabral that someone spotted Melissa "making out with another guy."

That's a topic that concerns Teresa, as she later tells the couple, "I don't think you guys are happy."

photos
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 12 Reunion Looks

"F--k you," Joe yells in response, which Melissa follows up by asking Teresa, "What do I need to prove to you?" The altercation heats up even more, as Louie threatens to punch Joe in the face, but fans will have to tune in to see what happens next.

While much of this season's drama will surround the feuding family members, there's plenty more to go around between returning cast members Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs and friend-of Jackie Goldschneider.

Also joining the cast is first-time Housewife Rachel Fuda—whom Margaret hilariously dubbed "a glamorous Tim Burton character" in the trailer—along with new friend-of Jennifer Fessler.

For starters, Dolores has moved on from ex-husband Frank Catania with new boyfriend Paulie Connell, much to Frank's displeasure. And according to Dolores, Paulie seems to be "talking marriage." Perhaps Teresa's wedding won't be the only one we see this season?

Jennifer also faces her fair share of marriage issues with husband Bill Aydin, as she tells Danielle during a conversation, "I am done with being a f--king chump for somebody who treats me like s--t."

With so many wild moments in store—from roller rink parties and baseball games, to tropical trips and Frank dressed as a sexy Easter Bunny—the season will end on a (hopefully) lighter note with Teresa and Louie's wedding special.

As teased in the trailer, fans will get a special inside look into the star's big day, from the couple's vows to the ceremony and reception to Teresa's now-iconic wedding look.

Get your first look at the new season of RHONJ in the full trailer above, and scroll below to check out this season's glamorous cast photos.

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

