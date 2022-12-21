Khloé Kardashian Reveals Her and Tristan Thompson's Daughter True Lost Her First Tooth

Khloé Kardashian revealed on Instagram that her 4-year-old daughter True Thompson reached a major childhood milestone: losing her first tooth. Here’s how they celebrated.

The Tooth Fairy is making her first visit to True Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian revealed in a sweet social media post that her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, just lost her first tooth. In a video posted to The Kardashians star's Instagram Stories, True is smiling for the camera, revealing a gap where her front tooth used to be. Over the video, Khloé, 38, wrote, "She lost her first tooth."

"I lost my tooth, I lost my tooth," True sang in the video, before adding some silly lyrics. "I lost my toe. I lost my teeth. I lost my toe. Show everyone."

Later in Khloé's Instagram Stories, True dances around while singing the holiday song "Sleigh Ride" and showing off the new gap in her smile.

The mother and daughter filmed the celebratory videos in their home gym, adding some festivity into the mix with some fun holiday filters—including added a Santa hat and sparkly designs to True.

A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

The major milestone comes just a few days after Khloé—who also shares a son born in July via surrogate with Tristan—reflected on how fast True and her cousins are growing up. 

Alongside a throwback photo of True and cousins Stormi Webster, 4, Chicago West, 4, Dream Kardashian, 6, and Psalm West, 3, she wrote on Instagram Dec. 16, "They are all growing up way too quickly. This was last Thanksgiving, time flies."

And the Good American mogul celebrated another family milestone earlier this week—her 13-year-old nephew Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah. She shared a series of snaps to Instagram on Dec. 18 to mark the occasion.

"Mazel Tov Mason!!!," she captioned the photos of herself with nieces Penelope Disick, 10, and North West, 9, making goofy faces. "The girls and I attempted to take some pics."

