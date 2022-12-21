Jenna Bush Hager’s Daughter Calls Her Out on Today for “Never” Wearing Underwear

Watch : Jenna Bush Hager Reflects on Hoda Kotb's Breast Cancer Journey

When it comes to her mother, Jenna Bush Hager's daughter is baring it all.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna co-anchor's eldest daughter Mila, 9, visited the set of the morning show Dec. 20 and she did not hold back when spilling some secrets about her mom. Namely, a particular garment missing from Jenna's wardrobe.

"She never wears underwear," the nine-year-old shared. "She is not wearing it right now. I saw her change!"

And that wasn't the only "truth bomb"—as Jenna called it—dropped by Mila, who also recalled a specific incident involving her mom.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants," Mila continued, telling her mom, "You changed your pajamas!"

"Thank you, Mila," the 41-year-old said with embarrassment. "Thank you so much."

This isn't the first time Today viewers have heard of Jenna's penchant for avoiding underwear, as co-anchor Hoda Kotb noted in November that she discovered Jenna didn't wear underwear when she stumbled upon the author changing ahead of their show.