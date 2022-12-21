Jenna Bush Hager’s Daughter Calls Her Out on Today for “Never” Wearing Underwear

Jenna Bush Hager’s 9-year-old daughter Mila shared a few "truth bombs" with Hoda Kotb while visiting the set of Today. Scroll down to hear what Jenna's mini-me revealed.

When it comes to her mother, Jenna Bush Hager's daughter is baring it all.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna co-anchor's eldest daughter Mila, 9, visited the set of the morning show Dec. 20 and she did not hold back when spilling some secrets about her mom. Namely, a particular garment missing from Jenna's wardrobe.

"She never wears underwear," the nine-year-old shared. "She is not wearing it right now. I saw her change!"

And that wasn't the only "truth bomb"—as Jenna called it—dropped by Mila, who also recalled a specific incident involving her mom.

"One time she was laughing in our living room and she peed her pants," Mila continued, telling her mom, "You changed your pajamas!"

"Thank you, Mila," the 41-year-old said with embarrassment. "Thank you so much."

This isn't the first time Today viewers have heard of Jenna's penchant for avoiding underwear, as co-anchor Hoda Kotb noted in November that she discovered Jenna didn't wear underwear when she stumbled upon the author changing ahead of their show.

"I was a little surprised because Jenna and I know a lot about each other," the journalist explained at the time. "We both had to change before the show and we were like, 'Oh we have to go back into the changing room. But then I noticed, Jenna never wears underwear."

However, during Mila's visit to Today, she didn't just drop embarrassing tidbits about her mom. Mila—whom Jenna shares with husband Henry Hager, along with children Poppy, 7, and Henry, 3—also reflected on a sweet story of Jenna taking her to adopt their kitten, Holly.

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Mila expressing her thoughts as they come to her is just another day in the life for this fourth grader as Jenna recently shared that when she came back from a trip to Scotland Mila had some critiques on her appearance.

"She held me so tight but immediately she kind of looked back," the talks show host said during a September episode of Today. "Then looked at me and said, 'You're right mom.'"

"I'm like, 'I'm right about what?'" she continued, to which Mila replied, "You do look better in makeup."

